WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell
-Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa
-Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
-Apollo Crews vs. Angel
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center.
