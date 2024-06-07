WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell

-Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa

-Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

-Apollo Crews vs. Angel

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center.