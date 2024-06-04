NXT TV preview: TNA Knockouts Champion in action on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

-Inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).