Wrestling Open “Episode 114” results (3/14): Vetter’s review of Brick City vs. Shook Crew for the Eliminator Cup medallions, TJ Crawford vs. Jermaine Marbury, Alec Price vs. Kylon King

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 115”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 14, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

The huge storyline entering this show is the “Shook Crew” Bryce Donovan and Bobby Orlando have agreed that if they lose their match tonight, they will never again team up in Wrestling Open. So, the show opened with a video package of the two of them over the years. Paul Crockett and Brother Greatness provided commentary, and I have really warmed up to this pairing. Attendance is perhaps 250; they are remarkably steady for a weekly, Thursday night show.

1. JGeorge (w/Percy Ryan) defeated Nick Robles in a pre-show match at 4:29. Robles is the rocker similar to Jungle Boy Jack Perry. JGeorge is the movie director gimmick and he always reminds me of No Way Jose. I’ve seen both of these guys a few times but they aren’t regulars on the Wrestling Open roster. Robles hit some deep armdrags. JGeorge hit a high back suplex at 3:30. Robles hit a Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall. JGeorge hit an axe kick to the back of the head for the pin, and the crowd booed the outcome.

2. Dezmond Cole defeated Dustin Waller at 9:32. Dustin carried his IWTV Tag Team Title belt. Crockett noted that Waller has had “limited success” as a singles wrestler here. Quick reversals and a standoff at 1:00. Dezmond hit a huracanrana. Waller hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. Waller hit a scoop bodyslam for a nearfall. Dezmond hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 5:30 and they were both down. Dezmond hit a stunner and a suplex and he was fired up. He hit a rolling legdrop for a nearfall. Dezmond trapped Waller’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then he hit a German Suplex and a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall at 7:30.

Waller hit a Frankensteiner and a Lethal Injection, but Dezmond rolled to the floor to avoid a pin. Are we headed to another time-limit draw? They fought on the ropes in the corner. The 9:00 call is spot-on. Waller dove off the top rope onto Cole on the floor. They got back in the ring, and Waller went for another Lethal Injection, but Cole rolled through, got an O’Connor Roll and leaned back for leverage, to score the pin. That was a really good opener. Cole offered a handshake; Waller kind of shoved it away and was lightly booed. That was a really good opener.

* Outside in the parking lot, Allie Katch was nearly hit by a car! She screamed at the vehicle; passenger Paris Van Dale said she didn’t see Katch there. Katch smacked her hands against the car in anger. Um, Paris wasn’t driving! I didn’t recognize the guy who was, but seems to me Allie was angry at the wrong person.

3. Allie Katch defeated Elle Valentine at 8:50. Valentine has appeared here a few times and they are roughly the same height and size. I believe Elle is Native American and she has her hair in two long braids. Some lewd lockups early on. Katch hit a bodyslam. Elle hit a DDT at 2:30, then a senton for a nearfall. Allie hit a buttbump in the corner and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:00. Elle hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00, and Crockett noted we are closing in on a potential draw again. Elle missed a cannonball. Allie immediately hit a piledriver for the pin.

* A video package from Steven Stetson, who is sending two wrestlers from the “Create A Pro” wrestling promotion tonight!

4. Ichiban and Lucas Chase (w/Brother Greatness) defeated “QGTM” Pat Fitzpatrick and Jey Mesias at 6:50. Still strange to see the crowd pop for the Church of Greatness, which Crockett noted. I don’t know Pat, who is white and bald, and Jey, who appears to be Latino. (I looked at some online Create A Pro results to verify spellings.) Ichiban hit some deep armdrags on Jey and his punches in the corner as the fans chanted “one!” to each blow. The CAP team worked over Ichiban. Jey dropped Ichiban throat-first on the top rope at 5:30, and Pat got a nearfall. Chase made the hot tag and he hit running Stinger Splashes on each opponent. Ichiban & Chase hit a Team 3D-style Flatliner for the pin. Decent match; the new guys looked solid.

* Brother Greatness got in the ring and fans chanted “preach!” (Surreal for those of us who have watched him so loudly booed until recently.) BG put over Ichiban. He said Ichiban will face Steven Stetson on Saturday!

5. Kennedi Copeland vs. Paris Van Dale never started. Copeland came through the curtain first, but Paris attacked her from behind. They got in the ring with Paris on offense. Allie Katch ran in and attacked Paris, hitting her with a bag. Katch got on the mic and challenged Pariis and her friends to a Worcester Street Fight next week. Katch revealed that there was a steering wheel inside the bag.

6) Kylon King defeated Alec Price at 7:34. This should be really good; the crowd chanted “both these guys!” as they shook hands. A feeling-out process early on. Price hit a huracanrana at 2:00. Kylon hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a spinebuster for a one-count. Price hit a top-rope huracanrana at 6:00, then a half-nelson suplex and his running kneestrikes in the corner. The ref got slightly bumped and was down in the corner. Price hit a second-rope leg drop for a visual pin. Price started yelling at the referee! Price went for a Rebound Lariat, but King caught him and hit a German Suplex for the pin! Good match with a bit of a surprise outcome. Price shook his hand, but he stormed to the back.

* We had a video package showing the problems between Rex Lawless and RJ Rude of late. (Rex had a match on the ROH taping Wednesday night.) We have “ Wrestlers Court ” tonight, with “Judge,” Doug as the judge, with Landon Hale as bailiff. They came out to the “People’s Court” theme song, and Doug has a black robe, gavel and a white whig. The court-appointed attorney is “Smart” Mark Sterling! Funny. Mark said he is barred from wrestling at Wrestling Open but he is a “changed man.”

Rude got on the mic and admitted he’s made mistakes lately that have cost them some matches. “I just want to stop taking all the blame,” RJ Rude said. Rex got on the mic and said “everyone makes mistakes” and “maybe I over-reacted.” Rude said “I took my eye off the ball and I cost us a lot of matches. From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry.” The crowd is getting restless; they (and me!) want to see someone attack the other. Rex apologized for taking it out “all on you.” Doug’s ruling was they needed to “Hug it out!” which they did. However, Rex and Rude attacked Landon and Doug!!!! They barked at Sterling to get out of the ring. Rex hit a spear that cut Landon in half. Rex hit a chokeslam move while RJ was hitting a Lungblower. Crockett and Brother Greatness said these two have “turned their backs” on the Worcester fans with this assault. I liked this, because I didn’t see this as the way the angle was playing out.

* TJ Crawford and Brad Hollister hit the ring. Hollister was dressed in street clothes but had his Wrestling Open title belt around his waist. He said he’s put Jermaine Marbury behind him and he’s now focused on Ryan Clancy, and he listed a few other potential challengers.

7. TJ Crawford (w/Brad Hollister) defeated Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball and Ryan Clancy) at 9:58. Marbury is the basketball player gimmick and he’s fine as an undercard comedy act but I just don’t see him in the main event mix. Jermaine hit some chops early on. Marbury “broke his ankles” with his sidesteps then hit a standing neckbreaker at 2:00. TJ hit some kicks and was back in charge. Marbury palmed TJ’s head and slammed it to the mat at 6:00.

Marbury hit a Code Red for a nearfall. TJ hit a stunner for a nearfall. Marbury applied an anklelock at 9:00, but TJ escaped. Hollister got on the ring apron, so Clancy did too, and they brawled. Sidney Bakabella hopped on the ring apron and distracted Marbury! It allowed TJ to hit a spin kick to the head for the clean pin. They timed that perfectly to end just before the time-limit draw! Hollister and Clancy brawled some more until the heels scampered to the back.

8. “Shook Crew” Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan defeated “Brick City” Victor Chase and Julio Cruz to win the Eliminator Cup medallions at 16:31. Brick City won a tag tournament last summer to win those medallions, and they’ve agreed to put them on the line, and as I noted earlier, if the Shook Crew lose, they cannot team here anymore. Orlando hit a shotgun dropkick on Chase at 2:00. He hit some jab punches on Cruz. The BC began working over Orlando. They did a wishbone on his legs at 6:00, snapping them apart. Orlando hit a stunner and he made the hot tag to Bryce, who hit some hard back elbows.

Donovan hit a basement dropkick in the corner on both opponents, then a leaping second-rope stunner for a nearfall at 8:30. Chase snapped Bryce throat-first across the top rope. BC hit their team Mark Henry Slam for a believable nearfall. Orlando tagged back in at 10:00 and hit some more punches. Orlando nailed a Doomsday Device clothesline on Chase for a believable nearfall, but Cruz made the save. Chase hit a uranage. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Chase, then a chokeslam on Cruz, and suddenly everyone was down at 12:00. Bryce accidentally superkicked Orlando!

Brick City hit a team Bulldog move on Bryce for a believable nearfall. Orlando hit a top-rope crossbody block on both heels. Victor got a chair from under the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Cruz hit Orlando with a different chair! Chase hit a powerslam on Orlando for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Orlando went for a dive to the floor but they caught him. Bryce hit a top-rope dive onto all three, and everyone was down on the floor. In the ring, Orlando hit a top-rope elbow drop on Cruz for the pin! New Eliminator Cup champions! The crowd chanted “new champs!”

* Some music hit! Out came the Stetson Ranch, and they attacked Shook Crew! Steven Stetson turned in a contract that gives him a title shot whenever he wants it!

9. Steven Stetson and Danny Miles (w/Hammer Tunis) defeated “Shook Crew” Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan to win the Eliminator Cup medallions at 00:43. Miles hit a rolling cannonball for a believable nearfall on Orlando. Stetson hit a clothesline to the back of the head and pinned Bobby. The crowd loudly booed this development. Stetson kissed the medallion as he headed to the back.

* Bryce got on the mic and said “I really, really tried. I can’t do this anymore. I love you, but here at Open, we’re done. I quit. I’m sorry.” Bryce got up and left, and the fans chanted “F— you Bryce!” Bobby sat in the ring in disbelief as the show faded to black.

Final Thoughts: I’ve said it before, but these are great weekly shows. The storylines flow well from one week to the next and they use some of the best talents in the Northeast. I will go with that Shook Crew-Brick City match for best of the night, ahead of Kylon-Price, with Cole-Waller for third. Lots of good wrestling here tonight. The Create A Pro guys may not be “rookies” but you can see they are a step slower than the top-notch Wrestling Open roster; they were fine but still need some seasoning. The Wrestlers Court stuff was fine and I truly expected Rex to hit RJ or RJ to hit Rex, so I was pleasantly surprised to be wrong.