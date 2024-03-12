NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship
-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland
-Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
-Thea Hail and a partner vs. Kiana James and Izzi Dame
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment