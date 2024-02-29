AEW Revolution lineup: The updated card for the Sunday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.
-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship
-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles in Sting’s retirement match
-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship
-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown Championship (Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses)
-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship
-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli
-Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. two TBD in an eight-man scramble for a shot at the AEW World Championship
Powell’s POV: Meat Madness has apparently been replaced by the eight-man scramble match. The final entrants were determined at the Rampage and Collision tapings, but I didn’t include them here for the benefit of those who want to avoid spoilers. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via Triller TV internationally). Join me for my live review of Revolution a week from Sunday. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
