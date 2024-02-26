Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns TODAY at 1CT/2ET – Powell and Fairplay take your calls coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns TODAY at 1CT/2ET. The free, live audio show will be hosted by Jason Powell and “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay, who will be taking your phone calls coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber event along with any additional other pro wrestling related topics you wish to discuss. Our next live edition will be next Monday, March 4 coming out of AEW Revolution.

-Listen to Pro Wrestling Boom Live online at PWAudio.net.

-If you can’t call in live, feel free to submit questions via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please write “Boom Live” in the headline.

-Your phone calls are welcome and you can also listen live at 773-897-6321. Once you are connected, press one on your phone to signify that you wish to join the conversation (or do nothing to stay in listen only mode).

-If you can’t be by your computer during the live broadcast, call the same number and you can listen live on your phone.

-If you can’t listen live, a replay of each show will be available afterward. You can also submit questions via email to dotnetjason@gmail.com