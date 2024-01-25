TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Honky Tonk Man, Michelle McCool, BJ Whitmer, Gorgeous George, Jay Briscoe

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Kazuchika Okada, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. “The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A and C finished second with 23 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) is 70.

-WCW valet Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars) is 47.

-BJ Whitmer turned is 45.

-Michelle McCool (Michelle Calaway) is 43.

-Mark Andrews is 31.

-The late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was born on January 25, 1984. He lost his life in a car accident on January 19, 2023.