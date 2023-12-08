WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
-CM Punk appears
Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
