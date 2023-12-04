WWE Raw in Albany (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Sylvester Terkay, Viktor, Brooke Adams, Hiromu Takahashi, Riki Choshu, Super Crazy, Wolfgang, Jinsei Shinzaiki, Ricky Vega, Curtis Iaukea, Ray Candy, Gypsy Joe, Pat Patterson, Big Daddy

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Albany, Tuesday’s AEW Collision taping and Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Montreal, Friday’s Smackdown in Providence. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvester Terkay is 53 today.

-Viktor (Eric Thompson) of the Ascension tag team is 43 today.

-Brooke Adams is 39 today. She worked as Brooke Tessmacher in TNA.

-Hiromu Takahashi is 34 today.

-Curtis Iaukea died on December 4, 2010 at age 73.

-Riki Choshu (Mitsuo Yoshida) turned 72 on Sunday.

-Super Crazy (Francisco Islas Rueda) turned 50 on Sunday.

-Wolfgang (Barry Young) turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) was born on December 3, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 42 May 23, 1994.

-Jinsei Shinzaiki (Kensuke Shinzaki) turned 57 on Saturday. He worked as Hakushi in WWE.

-Ricky Vega (Ephraim Vega) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Mario Bokara turned 43 on Saturday.

-Chris Angel turned 41 on Saturday.

-The late Gypsy Joe (Gilberto Melendez) was born on December 2, 1933. He died at age 82 on June 15, 2016.

-Pat Patterson (born Pierre Clermont) died of liver failure caused by a blood clot on at age 79 on December 2, 2020. He was the creator of the Royal Rumble match concept and a legend for his work in and out of the ring.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.