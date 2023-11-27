WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk appears

-Randy Orton appears

-Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Alpha Academy, “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena.