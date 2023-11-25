ProWrestling.net’s CYBER MONDAY SALE – 99 cents for one month or save on longer membership options

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The ProWrestling.net Cyber Monday Sale is here! Yes, we’re early, because we want to give you a chance to sign up in time to enjoy our ad-free WWE Survivor Series WarGames coverage.

-Use the coupon code cyber23 and pay just 99 cents for one month of membership (a savings of $6.51 of our usual rate).

-Use the same coupon code and save $6.51 on our three-month, six-month or annual membership rates.

Take advantage while you can by visiting PWMembership.net and then enter the coupon code cyber23.

PROWRESTLING.NET MEMBERSHIP PERKS

-The Ad-Free version of the ProWrestling.net website and Ad-Free podcasts. Sign up for a one-month membership today and gain immediate access for our WWE Survivor Series WarGames coverage.

-Same night pay-per-view/premium live event audio reviews, including Jake Barnett and Jason Powell’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames audio review.

-Access to several additional hours of members’ exclusive audio content each week, including our flagship audio show Dot Net Weekly co-hosted by Jake Barnett and Jason Powell, Powell’s Q&A Show, and the ad-free version of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

–Exclusive Weekly Audio Reviews – Team coverage with five unique voices. Powell’s same night reviews of WWE Raw, John Moore’s same night reviews of NXT, Powell’s same night AEW Dynamite reviews, Powell and Moore’s reviews of Impact Wrestling, Sam Robinson’s Ring of Honor reviews, Jake Barnett’s WWE Smackdown reviews, and Will Pruett’s reviews of AEW Collision.

Head to PWMembership.net and enter the coupon code cyber23 to score our sale pricing.

***If you are an existing Dot Net Member and you wish to take advantage of this special, please cancel your current membership to avoid double billing.