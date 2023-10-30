WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s go-home show for Crown Jewel

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh in a non-title match

-NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet in a non-title match

-“DIY” Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

-Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae

-Natalya vs. Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena with the brand’s final push for Saturday’s Crown Jewel. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.