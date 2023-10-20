Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision, Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Santino Marella, Shotzi, Scott Hall

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. The event is headlined by Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. The show includes Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. The show includes Rocky Romero vs. Mistico. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available within an hour of the show’s conclusion and occasionally on Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. The show includes Miro vs. Action Andretti. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I am off on Saturday night so we won’t have a live review, but Don Murphy’s review will be available later that evening. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-The AEW Battle of the Belts VIII airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show includes AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Titles. I am off on Saturday night so we won’t have a live review, but Don Murphy’s review will be available later that evening.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa in a street fight, and Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa in a street fight, and Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Clark is 60. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) is 55.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) is 50.

-Shotzi (Ashley Urbanski) is 32.

-The late Scott Hall was born on October 20, 1958. He died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.