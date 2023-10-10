NXT and AEW Dynamite live coverage, last week’s NXT and AEW Dynamite grades, Tony Khan, Jessie Elaban, Giant Haystacks

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The loaded show includes Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman). Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show is billed as “Title Tuesday” and includes Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Independence and for NXT Level Up spoilers from Orlando, Florida. If you are attending either show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 49 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW President Tony Khan is 41.

-Jessie Elaban is 36.

-The late Giant Haystacks (Martin Austin Ruane) was born on October 10, 1947. He died of lymphoma at age 51 on November 29, 1998. He also wrestled as Loch Ness in WCW.