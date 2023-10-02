WWE Raw results (10/2): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, Xavier Woods vs. Ivar, Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa contract signing, Drew McIntyre on Miz TV

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,584)

San Jose, California at SAP Center

Aired live October 2, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler brawling on the stage while referees tried to keep them apart. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary. Once the wrestlers were in the ring, Baszler hopped on the back of Jax and put her in a sleeper. Jax backed into the corner to break it.

Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance and ran to the ring and fought Jax. Rodriguez threw a big boot that Jax avoided and it connected with Baszler. Jax knocked down a distracted Rodriguez.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley ran out and attacked Baszler. Rodriguez went after Ripley. A group of security guards pulled the four wrestlers apart temporarily. Ripley broke free and performed her Riptide finisher on one of the security guards.

Ripley stood tall in the ring while security tried to get the others backstage. Baszler broke free and went after Jax temporarily. There were “let them fight” chants. Ripley took the mic and declared that Mami is back on Raw. Ripley said she had something else to handle and called out the other members of Judgment Day.

Cole and Barrett were shown at ringside and ran through the previously advertised segments. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio made their entrances. Dom had a title belt, which Cole pointed out was not the NXT North American Championship that he lost at NXT No Mercy. Cole said he heard rumors that Finn Balor wasn’t at Raw and assumed those rumors were true.

Powell’s POV: It was good to see the women’s division spotlighted with the cold open brawl. Are they setting up a four-way for the title for WWE Fastlane?

Ripley stood in the ring with Dom and Priest. Ripley wore the the Women’s World Championship belt, which was the one that Dom brought to the ring with him. She noted that things started falling apart for Judgment Day after she was taken out for two weeks by Jax.

Ripley said she left her responsibility with Priest and he disappointed her. “I go and you can’t handle the job,” Ripley said. She said Balor was out after the brawl last week and Priest can’t compete because he’s not medically cleared. She blamed Priest for Dom losing the NXT North American Championship “because you weren’t there like I told you.”

Ripley said they have a Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso situation. She said they don’t fear Judgment Day “because we’re not a threat to them.” She said they would try to take the tag titles away from Priest. She asked him what he was going to do about it.

Priest said Ripley wasn’t saying anything he didn’t already know. He said that Cody and Jey were coming for the titles, but when push comes to shove, he will push harder. Priest said screw Cody and Jey. Priest also said screw all the talk about Judgment Day falling apart.

Priest said he has his title and his (Money in the Bank) contract. Priest said he wasn’t trying to start anything and then asked, “Mami, where’s Dom-Dom’s title?” Ripley said she’s Dom’s Mami, which makes Dom her Papi. She said he would have a rematch with Trick Williams on Tuesday’s NXT. She said that if he doesn’t regain the title then he shouldn’t bother coming home.

Jey Uso made his entrance and joined the heels in the ring. Jey welcomed back Ripley and said “we all missed you.” Jey said it looked like there was a new Tribal Chief on Monday night and it looks like she has bigger balls than Roman Reigns ever did.

Priest said he’s tired of hearing Jey open his mouth. Priest spoke in Spanish, dropped the mic, and took a step toward Jey, but Dom put his hand out and stopped Priest. Dom told Priest that he’s not medically cleared to handle Judgment Day business, so he would take care of business for Mami.

Dom removed his jacket and a “whoop his ass” chant broke out. Ripley and Priest went to ringside. Jey ducked a punch from Dom and then superkicked him. JD McDonagh attacked Jey from behind. Dom and McDonagh worked over Jey. Dom called for Priest to enter the ring.

Cody Rhodes ran out and helped Jey take care of Dom and McDonagh. Cody hit CrossRhodes on Dom. Priest stood on the apron and glared at Cody. Adam Pearce came out and announced Priest and Balor vs. Cody and Jey for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles for WWE Fastlane…

The broadcast team spoke about the tag title match and then touted the signing of Jade Cargill…

“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri made their entrance for a tag team match against Imperium… [C]

Powell’s POV: As much as they say that there’s not a leader of Judgment Day, I really liked the way Ripley stepped into that role with her promo. The ultimatum to Dom was interesting and raises the stakes for the rematch on Tuesday’s NXT.

1. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Imperium duo’s entrance was televised coming out of the break. Cole recalled Gunther putting Kaiser in charge of getting Vinci back in line. Kaiser barked at Vinci after Gable and Otis got the better of him. Otis launched Gable over the top rope and onto Vinci at ringside. [C]

Late in the match, Otis performed a powerslam on Kaiser and then hit him with the Caterpillar. Otis got Kaiser on the ropes and set up for a fallaway slam, but Vinci tripped Otis, causing Kaiser to fall on top of him. Kaiser got up and caught Otis with a kick before pinning him…

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis in 10:40.

Powell’s POV: A quality tag match that the live crowd was up for. Cole framed it as Vinci stepping up, while Barrett said it needs to happen every night when you’re with Imperium.

Highlights aired of Becky Lynch defeating Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in the No Mercy main event…

Cole showed footage of a nasty cut on Lynch’s arm that required eleven stitches to close. He said she would be at NXT on Tuesday to find her next challenger…

Backstage, Adam Pearce informed Tegan Nox that he had to postpone her NXT Women’s Title match due to Lynch’s injury. Nox started to say that she understood when Chelsea Green barged in. Green assumed Nox was complaining and said she hates people have the audacity to complain. Green said Nox isn’t championship material. Nox asked for a match against Green to find out who really is championship material. Pearce said it was a great idea. Nox said she was going to talk to management and then flung her hair in Nox’s face before storming away… [C]

Powell’s POV: Lynch vs. Stratton was a hell of a match and it was preceded by another gem from Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. With Priest and Lynch sidelined, that means they had to shake up tonight’s lineup. Lynch was scheduled to defend her title against Nox, and Priest was scheduled to face Jey Uso. On the bright side, they must not expect Priest or Balor to be sidelined for long since they are now both advertised as defending the tag team titles at Fastlane.