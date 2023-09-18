WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a best of three falls match

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center.