AEW All Out lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-MJF and Adam Cole defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against the winners of a tag team battle royale on Friday’s Rampage

-Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH TV Title

-Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

Powell’s POV: The tag team battle royale to determine the challengers for the ROH Tag Team Titles will air on Friday’s AEW Rampage. It’s another loaded Labor Day weekend with the WWE Payback premium live event taking place on Saturday and All Out on Sunday. I will have live reviews of both shows, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host exclusive same night audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My review of AEW All Out will start with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card will begin at 7CT/8ET.