By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam for the FTW Title, MJF and Adam Cole, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jey for the AEW Women’s Title, and more (45:38)…

Click here for the August 9 AEW Dynamite audio review.

