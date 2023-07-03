WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Edge returning for Friday’s MSG show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Edge

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will air live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).