PRO WRESTLING BOOM LIVE returns TODAY at 1CT/2ET – Powell and Fairplay take your calls coming out of AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns TODAY at 1CT/2ET. The free, live audio show will be hosted by Jason Powell and “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay, who will be taking your phone calls coming out of AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door along with any additional other pro wrestling related topics you wish to discuss. We will also be live next Monday, July 3 coming out of WWE Money in the Bank.

-Listen to Pro Wrestling Boom Live online at PWAudio.net.

-If you can’t call in live, feel free to submit questions via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please write “Boom Live” in the headline.

-Your phone calls are welcome and you can also listen live at 773-897-6321. Once you are connected, press one on your phone to signify that you wish to join the conversation (or do nothing to stay in listen only mode).

-If you can’t be by your computer during the live broadcast, call the same number and you can listen live on your phone.

