AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Championship

-Jay White vs. Ricky Starks (with Juice Robinson and FTR banned from ringside)

-AEW World Champion MJF speaks

-Jack Perry and Hook vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

Powell's POV: AEW added the MJF segment and the Texas Tornado match on Friday's Rampage. Dynamite will be live from Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena. Friday's AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.