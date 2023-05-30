WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The early card for the London premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, four wrestlers TBD)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Six TBD)

Powell’s POV: LA Knight vs. Montez Ford has been announced as a men’s qualifier for Friday’s Smackdown. Matt Riddle will be in a qualifying match on Raw in two weeks, but his opponent was not listed. Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega in a women’s qualifier will be held on Smackdown, while Natalya vs. Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville have been announced as qualifiers for next week’s Raw. WWE is listing the start time of 2CT/3ET for fans in North America.