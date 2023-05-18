AEW Dynamite preview: The early lineup for Wednesday’s final edition before AEW Double Or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: I assume that the tag title match was set up by Castagnoli beating Fenix in a double jeopardy match to earn a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles. Dynamite will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night and will not air live this year despite being the go-home show for AEW Double Or Nothing. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).