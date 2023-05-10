AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The lineup for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV: FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team Titles will likely be confirmed for Double Or Nothing on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW pay-per-views typically cost $49.99. This event will be opposed by the NXT Battleground premium live event. I will be reviewing AEW Double Or Nothing live as it airs, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).