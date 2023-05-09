WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Intercontinental Champion Gunther makes his first appearance since being drafted to Raw

-Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: Technically, Deville and Morgan will challenge the winners of the Rodriguez and Morgan vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai tag title match that will take place on Friday’s Smackdown. Raw will be held in Greensboro, North Carolin at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.