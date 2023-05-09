WWE Night of Champions lineup: The card for the Memorial Day weekend event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Seth Rollins vs. TBD (the winner of the Smackdown tournament on Friday) to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Rollins won a Triple Threat match and then defeated Finn Balor on Raw to earn a spot in the match that will crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Lesnar challenged Cody to a fight, and then Cody also used the word fight while accepting the challenge, so I guess we’ll see if they have a gimmick match in mind. They seemed to set up Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, and perhaps Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship during Monday’s Raw, but neither match has been officially announced for NOC.