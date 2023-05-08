What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

May 8, 2023

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Two Triple Threat matches

-The winners of the Triple Threat matches meet for a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Night of Champions

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

