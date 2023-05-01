WWE Draft Tracker: The list of 2023 draft picks made during Friday’s Smackdown and Saturday’s Smackdown Lowdown, list of wrestlers eligible to be drafted during Raw

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers are eligible to be drafted during WWE Raw.

Akira Tozawa

“Alpha Academy” Otis and Chad Gable

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

U.S. Champion Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio

Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

LA Knight

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch

“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega

“The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

The following draft picks were made during the April 28, 2023 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Round One

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to Smackdown

Cody Rhodes to Raw

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to Smackdown

Becky Lynch to Raw

Round Two

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to Smackdown

“Imperium” Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci to Raw

Edge to Smackdown

Matt Riddle to Raw

Round Three

Bobby Lashley to Smackdown

Drew McIntyre to Raw

“The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin to Smackdown

The Miz to Raw

Round Four

“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai to Smackdown

Shinsuke Nakamura to Raw

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to Smackdown

NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell to Raw

Picks Announced on Smackdown Lowdown

“Viking Raiders” Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla to Raw

Dexter Lumis to Raw

Candice LeRae to Raw

“Maximum Male Models” Mace, Mansour, and Maxxine Dupri to Raw

Natalya to Raw

Apollo Crews to Raw

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to Raw

Zoey Stark to Raw

JD McDonagh to Raw

“Hit Row” Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab to Smackdown

Lacey Evans to Smackdown

Undrafted Free Agents

Omos (w/MVP)

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Von Wagner