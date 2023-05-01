WWE Draft Tracker: The list of 2023 draft picks made during Friday’s Smackdown and Saturday’s Smackdown Lowdown, list of wrestlers eligible to be drafted during Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers are eligible to be drafted during WWE Raw.
Akira Tozawa
“Alpha Academy” Otis and Chad Gable
Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo
Asuka
U.S. Champion Austin Theory
Baron Corbin
Braun Strowman and Ricochet
Brock Lesnar
Bronson Reed
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Charlotte Flair
Dana Brooke
Elias
Emma
Johnny Gargano
“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio
Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
LA Knight
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Nikki Cross
Piper Niven
Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
Rick Boogs
Riddick Moss
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
Seth Rollins
Shotzi
Tamina
Tegan Nox
“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch
“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega
“The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso
Trish Stratus
Xia Li
Select NXT Superstars
The following draft picks were made during the April 28, 2023 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
Round One
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to Smackdown
Cody Rhodes to Raw
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to Smackdown
Becky Lynch to Raw
Round Two
“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to Smackdown
“Imperium” Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci to Raw
Edge to Smackdown
Matt Riddle to Raw
Round Three
Bobby Lashley to Smackdown
Drew McIntyre to Raw
“The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin to Smackdown
The Miz to Raw
Round Four
“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai to Smackdown
Shinsuke Nakamura to Raw
NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to Smackdown
NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell to Raw
Picks Announced on Smackdown Lowdown
“Viking Raiders” Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla to Raw
Dexter Lumis to Raw
Candice LeRae to Raw
“Maximum Male Models” Mace, Mansour, and Maxxine Dupri to Raw
Natalya to Raw
Apollo Crews to Raw
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to Raw
Zoey Stark to Raw
JD McDonagh to Raw
“Hit Row” Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab to Smackdown
Lacey Evans to Smackdown
Undrafted Free Agents
Omos (w/MVP)
Dolph Ziggler
Mustafa Ali
Von Wagner
