By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following draft picks were made during the April 28, 2023 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Refresh the page for the latest updates

Round One

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman to Smackdown

Cody Rhodes to Raw

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to Smackdown

Becky Lynch to Raw