WWE Backlash lineup: The current card for the next WWE PLE

April 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa

Powell’s POV: Bad Bunny is the host of the show and the assumption is that he will also be involved in a match. Bad Bunny will appear on Monday’s Raw in Chicago, so we should learn more at that time.

