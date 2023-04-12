Impact Wrestling Rebellion lineup: New Impact World Champion to be crowned during Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at the Rebel Entertainment Complex.

-Steve Maclin vs. Kushida for the vacant Impact World Championship

-Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Triple Threat for the Knockouts Championship

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in an Ultimate X match for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship

-“The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Rosemary and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Bully Ray, Masha Slamovich, Kenny King, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler vs. Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelley, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, and Bhupinder Gujjar in a Hardcore War

-The Design vs. Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, and Dirty Dango

-Eddie Edwards vs. PCO in a Last Rites match

Powell’s POV: This looks like a really good show on paper. Josh Alexander relinquished the Impact World Championship due to injury. James will reveal her status for the pay-per-view on Thursday’s Impact television show. If she is unable to compete, then she will vacate the title, and then Grace will face Purrazzo to become the new champion. There’s no word as to which three members of The Design (Deaner, Callihan, Kon, Angels) will take part in the six-man tag match.

The pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via FITE.TV. There will also be a 30-minute pre-show on YouTube, but no matches have been announced as of this update. Join me for live coverage beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).