AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho

-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

-Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Jake Barnett is on vacation this week, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).