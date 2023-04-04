What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Stand & Deliver fallout show

April 4, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Powell’s POV: This will be the fallout show from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver premium live event. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

