04/04 Moore’s NXT audio review: Wes Lee vs. Axiom for the NXT North American Championship, Indi Hartwell vs. Zoey Starks for the NXT Women’s Championship, Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer, Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones, “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Wes Lee vs. Axiom for the NXT North American Championship, Indi Hartwell vs. Zoey Starks for the NXT Women’s Championship, Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer, Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones, “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more (35:00)…

Click here for the April 4 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.