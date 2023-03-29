AEW Dynamite in St. Louis (reports needed), AEW All Access premiere, last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Michael Haye

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. The show includes Adam Cole returning to the ring to face Daniel Garcia. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Access reality show premieres tonight on TBS at 9CT/10ET. The description lists Tony Khan giving fans an all-access pass to the world of AEW at a pivotal time for the company, the Young Bucks returning, Britt Baker aiming to raise the profile of the women’s division, and Adam Cole battling a severe concussion.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in St. Louis (the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be held tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade and really enjoyed the main event.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE executive (Michael Seitz) is 64.