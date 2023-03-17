What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

March 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania

-Sami Zayn will confront Roman Reigns

Powell’s POV: McIntyre and Sheamus scored simultaneous pins during the five-way match on Smackdown to create the need for this singles match. Friday’s show will be live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

