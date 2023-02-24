WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, Impact Wrestling No Surrender, NXT Level Up, WWE live events (reports needed), Ric Flair, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Steve Lewington, Sean O’Haire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live. The show is headlined by Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship. The show is available via Impact Plus and FITE TV. Impact is also holding television tapings on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue. We are looking for reports from the taping. If you attend and want to help, email me the results at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. The show includes the fallout from the Elimination Chamber event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) is 74.

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett is 41.

-Steve Lewington, who worked as DJ Gabriel in WWE, is 40.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) was born on February 25, 1971. He took his own life on September 8, 2014 at age 43.