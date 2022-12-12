WWE Raw in Milwaukee (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Sabu, Eddie Kingston, Flip Gordon, Rey Mysterio, James Ellsworth, Sonny Kiss, Mr. Aguila, Matt Bentley, JTG, Doug Furnas, Steve Bradley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. The show features Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. My guest co-host Sean Plichta and I will be taking your calls coming out of the ROH Final Battle and NXT Deadline events at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next Monday.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Milwaukee, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Garland, Texas, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Sabu (Terry Brunk) is 58 today.

-Eddie Kingston (Edward Moore) is 41 today.

-Flip Gordon (Travis Lopes Jr.) is 31 today.

-Rey Mysterio (Oscar Gutiérrez) turned 48 on Sunday.

-James Ellsworth (James Ellsworth Morris) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Sonny Kiss turned 29 on Sunday.

-The late Doug Furnas was born on December 11, 1959. He died of heart disease at age 52 on March 2, 2012.

-Mr. Aguila (Jose Delgado Saldana) turned 44 on Saturday. He worked as Essa Rios in WWE.

-Matt Bentley turned 43 on Saturday.

-JTG (Jayson Anthony Paul) turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Steve Bradley was born on December 10, 1975. He died of undisclosed causes at age 32 on December 4, 2008.