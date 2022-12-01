ROH Final Battle lineup: The latest card for the last ROH pay-per-view of 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 10 in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center.

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship

-Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

Powell’s POV: There are only two matches advertised despite the show being less than two weeks away. Castagnoli must join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses his match. It will be loaded Saturday, as this event will air live on pay-per-view in the afternoon and then the NXT Deadline event will stream later the same night.