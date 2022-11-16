AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Harvey Martin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport and the weekend events in Newark, New Jersey. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent. C was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade and felt that the tournament matches made the show feel more newsworthy than usual.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. D finished second with 19 percent of the vote. C and F tied for third with 18 percent each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Harvey Martin was born on November 16, 1950. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 51 on December 24, 2001. Martin was best known for his NFL days with the Dallas Cowboys. He took part in the WrestleMania II battle royal, and appeared as a guest commentator for World Class Championship Wrestling and the Global Wrestling Federation.