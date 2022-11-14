WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-U.S. Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match

-Matt Riddle and Elias vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

-The Miz hosts Miz TV and responds to Johnny Gargano’s allegations

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.