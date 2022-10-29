WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The updated card for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park.

-Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Braun Strowman vs. Omos

-“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest vs. “The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a steel cage match

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Raw Women’s Championship and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review of WWE Crown Jewel as the show streams on Peacock at 11CT/NoonET next Saturday. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).