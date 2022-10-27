AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for the November pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee beat FTR to become No. 1 contenders to the AEW Tag Team Titles, but they did not announce when they will get their shot at the titles held by The Acclaimed. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.