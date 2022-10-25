WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The card for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park.

-Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-Braun Strowman vs. Omos

-“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest vs. “The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a steel cage match

Powell’s POV: WWE did not add any new matches to the card during Monday’s Raw. The host venue was previously known as King Saud University Stadium, which hosted the first Crown Jewel event in 2018. The event will stream on Peacock (internationally on WWE Network).