WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The current card for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park.

-Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: While no new matches were announced on Raw, they seemed to be setting up Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, and perhaps Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship, but those matches are not official. The venue was previously known as King Saud University Stadium, which hosted the first Crown Jewel event in 2018. The event will stream on Peacock (internationally on WWE Network).