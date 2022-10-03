AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta
-Hangman Page vs. Rush
-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
-Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
-Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale (w/Saraya) vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford (w/Britt Baker)
-Luchasaurus in action with Christian Cage in his corner
AEW is labeling Wednesday as National Scissoring Day (it's still not too late to put up a Scissors Tree). Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena (Rampage will be live from the same venue on Friday night).
