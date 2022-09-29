WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Donnybrook Match added to the card

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match

-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. “Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a Donnybrook Match.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Donnybrook Match today. Roman Reigns is not advertised for the Extreme Rules, so there is not expected to be an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on the card.