WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Four-way match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles set for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a four-way match to become number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

-Logan Paul to appear

Powell’s POV: This is a rematch of the recent Raw match that was interrupted by Braun Strowman, who destroyed all eight men. WWE is also advertising that Ronda Rousey has locked in on Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan after earning a title shot. Smackdown will be live from Anaheim, California at Honda Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).