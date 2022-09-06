NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for tonight’s Worlds Collide fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the first match of a best of three series
-Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh
-Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez
Powell’s POV: The show will also feature the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
