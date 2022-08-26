WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three matches set for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet
-Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match
-Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. the four-way winners in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match
Powell’s POV: Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin were pulled from the tournament due to a Dolin injury. Smackdown will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
